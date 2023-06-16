Are you looking for a fun and exciting way to kick off your Fourth of July holiday week? Then look no further than the 37th Annual Boogie’s Buddy Race presented by East Coast Asset Management Mike Connolly, Aspen! This long-standing holiday tradition is one of the most widely anticipated activities of the Fourth of July week, and you don’t want to miss out on all the fun. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a casual walker, we’ve got a race for you! With a 5-mile, 5k, and a family fun run, everyone can join in on the fun. Plus, the race is family and pet-friendly, so bring along your little ones and furry friends Register today for the Boogie’s Buddy Race by visiting https://www.buddyprogram.org/boogiesbuddyrace