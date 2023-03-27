BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY OPENER: FAUN FABLES

BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY

July 15 @ 8:00 pm

The man who sings and composes under the name Bonnie “Prince” Billy and acts under the name Will Oldham has, over the past three-plus decades, made an idiosyncratic journey through, and an indelible mark on, the worlds of indie rock and independent cinema. With his highly individualistic approach to music making and the music industry, one that cherishes intimacy, community, mystery, and spontaneity; his brilliance has captivated fans and made Bonny one of our most influential and beloved songsmiths.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s latest offerings include the 2019’s I Made a Place, 2020’s Superwolves (with Matt Sweeney) and Blind Date Party, a collaborative album consisting of covers made with Bill Callahan during the pandemic lockdown. 2023 will see the release of his first children’s book, based on the song “Shorty’s Ark” (from Superwolves), as well as a new proper BPB record of new songs.