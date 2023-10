Zombie Pub Crawl with us for the annual pregame to Halloween. Scavenger hunt, live music, dj sets, drink specials, and a grand prize! Get dressed like a zombie and crawl with us through Downtown Liquors, Peppino’s, Axkawa, Marble Distillery, El Dorado, La Raza, Carbondale BeerWorks, and The Black Nugget.

Eat, drink, and be zombies!

8pm-1am