Bolsitas Rojas/ Little Red Bags Club at the El Jebel Fire House. Bilingual story time, crafts and snacks for children ages 0-5 years old and their parents or caregivers.

This week’s storytime is part of the Growing Readers Together program, where every family will get to take one a book and other activities that promote early literacy at home!

Contact Liz Russo at liz@rar4kids.org or 970-355-4229