Blood Drive at the Library

November 14 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Free

One in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. You can save the lives of up to three people each time you give blood. Blood donation costs you nothing but your time, and it only takes an hour or less!

NEW DONOR ELIGIBILITY INFORMATION: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently changed eligibility requirements; previously, donors were unable to donate if they had traveled to France, Ireland or the United Kingdom due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), also known as mad cow disease. Now, these donors are eligible to donate with Vitalant, assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.

November 14
11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Free
Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
