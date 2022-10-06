Birds of Prey

Meet Radical Raptors (first 30 minutes)

Young children (2-5) can meet two live raptors at the library and find out what makes them special.

Talon Talk (next 60 minutes)

Children (5 and above) will meet and learn about four live raptors at the library. Find out what these birds eat, where they live, and special adaptations that help them be successful predators!

These free events will be presented by Nature’s Educators. Bring your camera and inquiring mind because there will be plenty of time for questions in both sessions.

There will be an event at each of our six libraries and you are invited to attend the one most convenient for your schedule.

Wednesday, October 26

2 to 3:30 pm at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library

4:30 to 6 pm at the Carbondale Branch Library