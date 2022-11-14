Your community connector

BIRDS OF PLAY

January 14, 2023 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$15 – $25

OPENER: THE RED HILL ROLLERS
LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE
Genre: Roots / Americana

Birds of Play are a Telluride-based, Americana Roots quartet born from. a mutual love of desert canyons, raging rivers, and rocky mountaintops. These multi-instrumentalists, songwriters, community members, and adventurers are the dearest of friends, and their musicality seeks to fluidly weave together a unique tapestry of genres into a celebrated blend of humor, honesty, vulnerability, and harmony. Their mission is to use their music and platform to uplift as many humans as possible while making this world a kinder, gentler, sillier, and more loving place.

Birds of Play’s original music will take you‪ on a joyous journey filled with tales of love lost and found, ballads of wild places, and the radical idea that being happy for no reason at all is reason enough.

Details

Date:
January 14, 2023
Time:
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/birds-of-play/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
