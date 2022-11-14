BIRDS OF PLAY

OPENER: THE RED HILL ROLLERS

JANUARY 14, 2023 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$15 MEMBER | $20 ADVANCE | $25 DAY OF

LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE

Genre: Roots / Americana

Birds of Play are a Telluride-based, Americana Roots quartet born from. a mutual love of desert canyons, raging rivers, and rocky mountaintops. These multi-instrumentalists, songwriters, community members, and adventurers are the dearest of friends, and their musicality seeks to fluidly weave together a unique tapestry of genres into a celebrated blend of humor, honesty, vulnerability, and harmony. Their mission is to use their music and platform to uplift as many humans as possible while making this world a kinder, gentler, sillier, and more loving place.

Birds of Play’s original music will take you‪ on a joyous journey filled with tales of love lost and found, ballads of wild places, and the radical idea that being happy for no reason at all is reason enough.