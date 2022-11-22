Birds of Aspen Book Release

Join ACES and authors Rebecca Weiss and Mark Fuller to celebrate the second release of: Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley: A Guide to Birds and Their Habitats from Independence Pass to Glenwood Springs, Including the Crystal and Fryingpan Valleys.

Mark Fuller and Rebecca Weiss have revised and improved their bestselling book, “Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.” The second edition will include six new species, new sidebars, sections on bird photography, birds and forest fires, and a revised “Birding Hotspots” list. In addition, around 80% of the photographs are new.