Bioregional Regeneration Activation

Join us in welcoming Joe Brewer, co-founder of Earth Regenerators, author of the book “The Design Pathway for Regenerating Earth” and his cohorts from www.earthregeneraotrs.org back to Carbondale.

Joe is visiting the communities of Carbondale and Paonia providing edcation on the ins and out of establishing bioregional regeneration projects to support the health of the land, the people, the animals and more.

Come hear what Joe has to offer in the way of a hand up out of the perils of climate change.