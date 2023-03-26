Your community connector

BINGO at the Redstone Inn

April 20 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

In the Bar & Grill starting at 6:30 pm all BINOG cards $1

April 20
6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
The Redstone Inn
82 Redstone Blvd
Redstone, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
https://www.redstoneartfoundation.org/upcoming-events/labor-day-show-2021
