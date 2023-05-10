Bike Scavenger Hunt and finale party, 5:45 pm registration, event begins at 6:00 pm @ Aloha Mountain Cyclery. A fun bike scavenger hunt around town for teams of two to six people. We will meet at 5:45pm at Aloha Mountain Cyclery (580 Hwy. 133) All ages are encouraged and we will have a shorter “little people/family” division that will be focused on the Rio Grande pathway for safety and fun. Helmets required, phones needed and costumes are strongly recommended! Kids under 14 are welcome with an adult.

Post-scavenger hunt party with music provided by a local rocking band called Salt, fizzy water, beer and pizza from Peppinos (get there early when it’s gone, it’s gone). Oh, this is when we’ll be raffling off a bunch of good things for you and your bike too!