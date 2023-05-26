Beyul Mushroom Retreat

3 nights, 4 days of Mushroom Foraging in pristine Colorado high-alpine wilderness with Hamilton Pevec, Mateo Rader, and Trent and Kristen Blizzard

32 acres of private onsite land foraging at Beyul – Mycologists, ID experts, Researchers, Authors and Contemporary Thinkers

This upcoming mushroom retreat will be an incredible delight to attend. Our second annual offering, Hamiltons and Beyul know there are few places in the world where you can forage for edible mushrooms right outside your cozy cabin doorstep, eat three fungi-inspired meals a day, listen to and hang with world-class mycology experts all on a single day, and across the whole august weekend.

Have you ever found and exhumed your own King Boletes, covered in dew below the boughs of coniferous pines? Do you know about giant termite mushrooms in Zambia, one of which could feed a family for a week? Have you shared a glass of biodynamic wine, paired with locally sourced morels or chanterelles, with friends beneath the summer moon, before learning the secret art of pickling mushrooms?

These experiences and many more await those who join our 2nd annual mushroom retreat!

At this unique high-end wilderness experience, you will:

Learn to ID the most common edible wild mushrooms in the rockies

Presentations on Medicinal and Functional Mushrooms, Ethnomycology, and Radical Mycology.

Fungal feasts every day, then relax in the sauna or hot tub

Forest to table with Aspen’s premiere chefs

Daily wildcrafted food demos with experts

Learn to tincture medicinal mushrooms

Glamping and luxury accommodation

Explore, eat, relax, repeat

Get your Geek on all day and your freak on all night 😉