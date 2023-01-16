Submit an Event « All Events Beginner Breaking February 11 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Free « Music at the Library: Four Hands on Keyboard Date Night: Mocktail Hour » Try out your break dancing skills with local instructor Johier Begay. Ages 7+ + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: February 11 Time: 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Cost: Free Event Category: Live Events Website: basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar Organizer Basalt Regional Library Phone: 970-927-4311 Email: info@basaltlibrary.org Website: basaltlibrary.org Venue Basalt Regional Library 14 Midland Ave. Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map « Music at the Library: Four Hands on Keyboard Date Night: Mocktail Hour »