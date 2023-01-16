Your community connector

Beginner Breaking

February 11 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Free

Try out your break dancing skills with local instructor Johier Begay. Ages 7+

February 11
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
