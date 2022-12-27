Submit an Event « All Events Beginner Breaking January 14, 2023 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Free « Get Back to Balanced – FREE Cooking Workshop! BIRDS OF PLAY » Try out your break dancing skills with local instructor Johier Begay. Ages 7+. + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: January 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Cost: Free Event Category: Live Events Website: https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html Organizer Basalt Regional Library Phone: 970-927-4311 Email: info@basaltlibrary.org Website: basaltlibrary.org Venue Basalt Regional Library 14 Midland Ave. Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map « Get Back to Balanced – FREE Cooking Workshop! BIRDS OF PLAY »