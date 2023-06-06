Theatre Aspen is proud to present the first show of its 40th anniversary season: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”.

Beautiful tells the story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Hit songs from her illustrious career included in the musical are “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, “It’s Too Late”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”, You’ve Got a Friend”, “So Far Away” and more.

Preview shows are June 22 and June 23 at 7:30pm, and a preview matinee June 24 at 4:00pm.

Opening night is Saturday, June 24 at 8:00pm.

7:30pm performances are June 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and July 3, 5, 6, 7.

8:00pm Saturday performances June 24, July 1, July 8.

Matinees occur July 1 and 8 at 4:00pm, and July 6 at 2:00pm.

Tickets available at TheatreAspen.org

Content Advisory – The Carole King Musical contains no foul language, however there is mention of substance use.