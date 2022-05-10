Beach Day: Summer Reading Kick-Off Party

The Basalt Regional Library will kick off its Summer Reading program with a Beach Party on the Meadow, Saturday, June 5 from noon till 4pm.

To celebrate this year’s Summer Reading theme, Oceans of Possibilities, the community is invited to a mountain-style Beach-at-the-Library, complete with a water slide, obstacle course, sand and water exploration table, water balloons, squirters and more! We will have a scavenger hunt inside the Library, and a food truck for refreshments.

We are delighted to start the festivities with a Tunes & Tales event on the Library Patio at the main entrance. Children and their families are invited to listen to the enchanting story, “Because” by Mo Willems, blended with music performed by local musicians of the Roaring Fork Valley. “Because” composes a powerful symphony of chance, discovery, persistence, and magic in this moving tale of a young girl’s journey to center stage. Every family in attendance will receive a copy of this magical book.

We will be joined by our partners WE-cycle, The Art Base, Basalt Regional Heritage Society and the Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District.

Our Summer Reading program has something for everyone no matter your age or reading level. Come play at the Beach and kick off your Summer Reading!