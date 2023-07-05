Bartali Youth in Movement Debuts Israel Ride in Aspen

On July 10-13, Israeli NGO Bartali – Youth in Movement (BYIM) is hosting the Israel Ride, a 3-day ride through some of Aspen’s most beautiful routes dedicated to raising vital funds for Bartali Youth in Movement programs around Israel. BYIM was established in 2019 by former Israeli pro cyclist Ran Margaliot, who was also the Co-founder and team manager of “Israel Cycling Academy”, Israel’s first Professional cycling team. We hope you will join us!