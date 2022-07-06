Backcountry Hunters and Anglers – Pint Night

Come meet fellow hunters and anglers and local BHA chapter volunteers over a beer as we celebrate summer. Folks who are learning about hunting or fishing, or who are interested in becoming involved in these great activities are encouraged to attend. As an added incentive, the first 15 people who show up will get a free BHA branded pint glass.

We’ll have information on a number of upcoming BHA events this summer. Bring a friend, enjoy a beer, and get to know fellow hunting and angling enthusiasts.

RSVP – https://www.backcountryhunters.org/bha_pint_night