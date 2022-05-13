Baby Indoor Gym

Come to the library’s indoor gym to get out some of those wiggles! Our indoor gym includes tunnels, ball pits, toys and games and more! For ages 0-3. Guardians need to remain with their children while at the library.

¡Estamos emocionados por invitarlo a nuestro gimnasio infantil bisemanal! Venga y disfrute de una hora de juego libre con su hijo. ¡Tenemos juguetes para escalar, túneles, pelotas, libros, música y más! Más apropiado para las edades 0-3. No es necesario registrarse.