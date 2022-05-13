Your community connector

Baby Indoor Gym

May 13 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Wednesday and Friday, repeating until May 27, 2022

Free

Come to the library’s indoor gym to get out some of those wiggles! Our indoor gym includes tunnels, ball pits, toys and games and more! For ages 0-3. Guardians need to remain with their children while at the library.

¡Estamos emocionados por invitarlo a nuestro gimnasio infantil bisemanal! Venga y disfrute de una hora de juego libre con su hijo. ¡Tenemos juguetes para escalar, túneles, pelotas, libros, música y más! Más apropiado para las edades 0-3. No es necesario registrarse.

Details

Date:
May 13
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

