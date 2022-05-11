Baby Indoor Gym
May 11 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Wednesday and Friday, repeating until May 27, 2022
Come to the library’s indoor gym to get out some of those wiggles! Our indoor gym includes tunnels, ball pits, toys and games and more! For ages 0-3. Guardians need to remain with their children while at the library.
¡Estamos emocionados por invitarlo a nuestro gimnasio infantil bisemanal! Venga y disfrute de una hora de juego libre con su hijo. ¡Tenemos juguetes para escalar, túneles, pelotas, libros, música y más! Más apropiado para las edades 0-3. No es necesario registrarse.