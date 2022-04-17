Your community connector

Baby Indoor Gym

April 17 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Sunday and Friday, repeating until April 29, 2022

An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Wednesday and Friday, repeating until April 27, 2022

Free

We are excited to host our bi-weekly indoor baby gym! Come and enjoy an hour of free play with your child. We have climbing toys, tunnels, balls, books, music and more! Most appropriate for ages 0-3. No registration required.

¡Estamos emocionados por invitarlo a nuestro gimnasio infantil bisemanal! Venga y disfrute de una hora de juego libre con su hijo. ¡Tenemos juguetes para escalar, túneles, pelotas, libros, música y más! Más apropiado para las edades 0-3. No es necesario registrarse.

Details

Date:
April 17
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
