Baby Indoor Gym
April 17 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Sunday and Friday, repeating until April 29, 2022
An event every week that begins at 10:00 am on Wednesday and Friday, repeating until April 27, 2022
We are excited to host our bi-weekly indoor baby gym! Come and enjoy an hour of free play with your child. We have climbing toys, tunnels, balls, books, music and more! Most appropriate for ages 0-3. No registration required.
¡Estamos emocionados por invitarlo a nuestro gimnasio infantil bisemanal! Venga y disfrute de una hora de juego libre con su hijo. ¡Tenemos juguetes para escalar, túneles, pelotas, libros, música y más! Más apropiado para las edades 0-3. No es necesario registrarse.