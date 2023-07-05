Your community connector

AZYEP Summer Radio Workshop

July 10 @ 8:00 am - July 13 @ 5:00 pm

$275

Join Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program for our 4-day “Carbondale Staycation” themed radio workshop for students in grades 5 – 8. Students will learn about radio through hands-on activities. The workshop is Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Students will experience all the best things that Carbondale has to offer! Tour an art studio, visit the river, try new food, go on a history walk, and discover Carbondale through the eyes of a visitor. Throughout the week we’ll be creating a radio travel guide that will air on KDNK.

July 10 @ 8:00 am
July 13 @ 5:00 pm
$275
www.azyep.org

Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program
970-963-0139
beth@azyep.org
azyep.org

KDNK Community Access Radio
76 S. Second St.
Carbondale, Colorado 81623 + Google Map
