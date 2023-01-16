Author Visit with John Hughes, DO

Dr. John Hughes will discuss his book, Fifth World Medicine: A Spiritual-Physical Journey to the Next World. A practitioner here in the mid-valley, he practices traditional osteopathic and integrative medicine and provides the latest innovations in modern and natural medicine. Fifth World Medicine provides an exit path for those who hunger for something more than the techno-industrial world Fourth World.

Dr. Hughes descends from the Wolf Clan of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation. He honors the wolf and his Cherokee ancestors through his intuitive medical practice and way of life. Fifth World Medicine is his first book.