AUTHOR TALK WITH WRITER IN RESIDENCE JENN SHAPLAN

MAY 24 @ 5:30 PM

SHOW @ 5:30PM // DOORS @ 5:00PM

FREE WITH RSVP

Genre: Author Talk

Jenn Shapland is a writer and archivist living in New Mexico. Her first book, “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers” (Tin House 2020), was a finalist for the 2020 National Book Award and won the 2021 Lambda Literary Award, the Publishing Triangle Judy Grahn Award, and the Phi Beta Kappa Christian Gauss Award. Shapland has a PhD in English from the University of Texas at Austin. Her essays have appeared in the New England Review, the New York Times, Outside, Guernica, and Tin House. Her research and writing have been supported by residencies at Yaddo, Ucross, and Vermont Studio Center and by fellowships from the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and the Howard Foundation. Her second book, “Thin Skin,” will be published by Pantheon Books.

During her residency with Aspen Words, Jenn will be finishing her second book, the essay collection Thin Skin: a personal and probing examination of capitalism’s pervasive toll on the land and our bodies and the challenging, complex work of creating an autonomous life as a queer woman, living in the margins of the American imagination.