Author Talk with Sandy Munro

August 23 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Sandy Munro visits the library with his latest memoir, Aspen Unstrung, in tow. Arriving in 1969, Sandy and his family made a home in Aspen and thrived in a community unlike any other. Esteemed math teacher, banjo player, owner of the only music store in town, and Colorado Book Award winner, he has reveled in Aspen’s quirkiness ever since. “Aspen Unstrung is a haiku drenched in music about lives lived to the fullest.” Jim Hougan, John Case Series.

August 23
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Free
www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
