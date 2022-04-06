Author Talk with Paul Andersen

Our friend Paul Andersen began his Colorado love affair in Crested Butte reporting on AMAX, a huge industrial mining venture that threatened his beloved mountain town. Paul recounts these events of the 1970s in his new book, The Town That Said Hell, No! A prescient tale all too familiar in our own valley, Paul speaks from the heart about saving the soul of Crested Butte and consequently, about the souls of mountain towns throughout the West.

Book signing immediately after the talk. Registration required.