Author Talk with Mark Duff

Local author Mark Duff introduces his new novel, On Jericho Flats, a story of nature versus machine. Set in the near future, the story unfolds in the Colorado Rockies with the wonders of nature that only a child can experience. A powerful quantum AI computer offers people an illusion of reality in a world suffering from the excesses of humanity’s wants and desires and environmental destruction.

Mark Duff spent 18 years teaching science in a public high school. He also taught environmental education and science at the college level. He spends most of his days sauntering through the woods while talking to dogs and photographing wildflowers. He lives in Colorado.