Author Talk with Kirk W. Johnson

We are honored to present Kirk Wallace Johnson, author of The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century, in collaboration with the Roaring Fork Conservancy. Mr. Johnson will also be available for book signing prior to his author talk.

Born in west Chicago, he lives in Los Angeles with his wife, son, and daughter. He is the author of, To Be a Friend is Fatal: the Fight to Save the Iraqis America Left Behind. He is also the founder of The List Project to Resettle Iraqi Allies. The Fishermen and the Dragon: Two Dreams at War off the Texas Coast, will be published by Viking Press in August 2022.

Registration is required, see basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.