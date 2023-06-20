Author Talk with John Hughes, DO

Dr. Hughes will speak on his new book, Fifth World Medicine Book II. “In a vast world of mainstream and alternative health approaches, how do we practice the best medicine for Earth and her inhabitants? Does the scientific method, developed in the 17th century, provide relevant and effective knowledge for us in the 21st century? Perhaps there’s another science, a higher order science, that integrates spirit, mind, body, Earth, and all of Nature in a more authentic and truthful way. Given the challenges Mother Earth faces now, it’s high time for a superior science that provides healing wisdom for humans as well as our sacred planet as we transition to the Fifth World.”

Dr. Hughes descends from the Wolf Clan of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation. He honors the wolf and his Cherokee ancestors through his intuitive medical practice and way of life.