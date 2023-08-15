At the Carbondale Arts Gallery: “Tiny Shiny Guild” and “Seen/Unseen: An Invitation to Presence”

The community is invited to view “Tiny Shiny Guild,” is an invitational curated by Natasha Seedorf and several of her CMC students.⁠

⁠

“Seen/Unseen: An Invitation to Presence” features mixed media paintings by our very own Staci Dickerson, alongside floral artist Shelly Franklin and sister painter Brenda Peters.⁠

⁠

The community is invited to the opening reception, Friday August 18 from 5:00-7:00pm with an artist talk at 5:30pm. Come support our talented local artists!⁠ Both shows will be on display through September 21, the gallery is open weekdays 10am-5pm.