At the Carbondale Arts Gallery: “Tiny Shiny Guild” and “Seen/Unseen: An Invitation to Presence”

August 18 @ 10:00 am - September 21 @ 5:00 pm

The community is invited to view “Tiny Shiny Guild,” is an invitational curated by Natasha Seedorf and several of her CMC students.⁠

“Seen/Unseen: An Invitation to Presence” features mixed media paintings by our very own Staci Dickerson, alongside floral artist Shelly Franklin and sister painter Brenda Peters.⁠

The community is invited to the opening reception, Friday August 18 from 5:00-7:00pm with an artist talk at 5:30pm. Come support our talented local artists!⁠ Both shows will be on display through September 21, the gallery is open weekdays 10am-5pm.

Details

Start:
August 18 @ 10:00 am
End:
September 21 @ 5:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.carbondalearts.com/exhibitions

Organizer

Carbondale Arts
Phone:
9709631680
Email:
info@carbondalearts.com
Website:
carbondalearts.com

Venue

The Launchpad
76 S. Fourth St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 963-1680
Website:
http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com
