At the Carbondale Arts Gallery: “Tiny Shiny Guild” and “Seen/Unseen: An Invitation to Presence”
August 18 @ 10:00 am - September 21 @ 5:00 pm
The community is invited to view “Tiny Shiny Guild,” is an invitational curated by Natasha Seedorf and several of her CMC students.
“Seen/Unseen: An Invitation to Presence” features mixed media paintings by our very own Staci Dickerson, alongside floral artist Shelly Franklin and sister painter Brenda Peters.
The community is invited to the opening reception, Friday August 18 from 5:00-7:00pm with an artist talk at 5:30pm. Come support our talented local artists! Both shows will be on display through September 21, the gallery is open weekdays 10am-5pm.