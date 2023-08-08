Your community connector

ASTRO-SOUND SESSIONS with Lynn Ruoff and Felicia Trevor Gallo

August 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$20

Astrology and Sound Used together for fast-track transformation!

Disheartened by the state of the world?

Come learn about The Frequency Paradigm, a fast-track transformation system and how it is used in conjunction with the planetary influences of our solar system.. This transformation system takes you through 6 steps: foundational still point, positive brain loop attainment, energy-field manifestation skill set, soul-centered communication, confidence evaluation system, body tuning and alignment. Lynn Ruoff, Sound Healer, will give a sound session informed by Felicia Trevor Gallo, Astrologer, as she explains the planetary transits we find ourselves influenced by in this present moment. Fast-track transformation has never been this accessible in the history of our collective consciousness. Keep the faith! Jump in for a fun evening and learn some new tools to use in the manifestation of your destiny. Participants are invited to bring birth data- date, place and time as there may be opportunity for some individual focus.

