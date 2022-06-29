Join us this summer for our ASPENX Ventum Community Bike Ride Series – a complimentary program presented by ASPENX and Ventum. Each route will be posted on @ASPENX Instagram story on weekly, with rides taking place on Tuesdays at 8:30AM and Saturdays at 9:00AM, launching from our store in Gondola Plaza.

Explore routes around Aspen that will alternate between gravel and road rides, always led by Ventum cycling ambassadors. With a no-drop crew (slower paced and no one is left behind) or a spirited crew (faster, more competitive paced), we have two options for you.

No need to register, simply arrive ready to ride with your bike. If you’d like to rent one, we have you covered with Ventum’s elite models, the GS1 and NS1. Please be sure to book your rental ahead of time through rentals@aspenx.com, by calling 970-920-6355 or by visiting the store. Let’s ride!