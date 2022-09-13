Aspen Writers Network Third Thursday
September 15 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
If you have a serious commitment to writing, the Aspen Writers Network is the group for you! Monthly, informal meetings provide an opportunity to connect with other writers to share work, writing tips and inspiration. This Thursday, 9/15, join us to hear AWN members read their work and share a supportive, casual conversation about their writing craft, celebrations and challenges. Open to the public. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.