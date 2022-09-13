Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Aspen Writers Network Third Thursday

September 15 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

If you have a serious commitment to writing, the Aspen Writers Network is the group for you! Monthly, informal meetings provide an opportunity to connect with other writers to share work, writing tips and inspiration. This Thursday, 9/15, join us to hear AWN members read their work and share a supportive, casual conversation about their writing craft, celebrations and challenges. Open to the public. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 15
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Website:
https://www.aspenwords.org/programs/aspen-writers-network/

Organizer

Aspen Writers Network
Email:
aspenwritersnetwork.com
Website:
https://www.aspenwords.org/programs/aspen-writers-network/

Venue

Bonfire Coffee
433 Main St
Carbondale, CO United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top