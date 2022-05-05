Aspen Institute Town Hall Series: Transportation & Plans for Future Resilience

Colorado Department of Transportation’s Nathan Lindquist moderates an engaging discussion on transportation in and around the city of Glenwood Springs, including recent steps to improve regional thoroughfares and plans for future resilience. Featuring Colorado Department of Transportation Director, Shoshana Lew; Roaring Fork Valley Transit Authority Director, Dan Blankenship; and City of Glenwood Springs Transportation Director, Terri Partch. Together, we’ll hear first-hand from the administrators working to ensure the future vitality, safety, and regional efficiency along the I-70 and HWY 82 corridors.