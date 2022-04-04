Aspen Choral Society’s spring concert series will consist of three live performances of Musica Universalis taking place on April 8th, 9th & 10th in Snowmass Village, Carbondale, and Glenwood Springs.

Musica Universalis will present three pieces from Gustav Holst’s famous orchestral suite, The Planets which famously portrays the astrological figures of Mars (The Bringer of War), Jupiter (The Bringer of Jollity), and Neptune (The Mystic), and Dan Forrest’s choral masterwork, Requiem for the Living, which was originally inspired by images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Aspen Choral Society partnered with the Aspen Center for Physics for Musica Universalis in order to fully communicate the beauty and emotional power of the cosmos through the ethereal beauty of this music. Aspen Center for Physics member Dr. Joan R. Najita selected images from the Hubble Space Telescope to be projected throughout this immersive program. A brief pre-concert discussion with ACS Music Director Paul Dankers and ACP Member Dr. Joan Najita will also be presented before the concert begins.