Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Aspen Choral Society Presents Messiah

December 11 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$20

The Aspen Choral Society proudly Handel’s Messiah at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Music Director: Paul Dankers | Concertmaster: MinTze Wu

One of the longest-running and most beloved musical holiday traditions in the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Choral Society’s 46th annual season of Messiah will consist of three live performances taking place on December 9, 10, and 11 in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and Basalt. Learn more at aspenchoralsociety.org.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 11
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
$20
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://aspenchoralsociety.org/event/messiah-2022-basalt/

Organizer

Aspen Choral Society
Phone:
970-309-8565
Email:
paul@aspenchoralsociety.org
Website:
www.aspenchoralsociety.org

Venue

tacaw
400 Robinson Street
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
www.tacaw.org
▲Top ▲Top