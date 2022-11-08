Aspen Choral Society Presents Messiah

The Aspen Choral Society proudly Handel’s Messiah at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Music Director: Paul Dankers | Concertmaster: MinTze Wu

One of the longest-running and most beloved musical holiday traditions in the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Choral Society’s 46th annual season of Messiah will consist of three live performances taking place on December 9, 10, and 11 in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and Basalt. Learn more at aspenchoralsociety.org.