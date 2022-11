Aspen Choral Society Presents Messiah

The Aspen Choral Society proudly presents Handel’s Messiah at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Music Director: Paul Dankers | Concertmaster: MinTze Wu

One of the longest-running and most beloved musical holiday traditions in the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Choral Society’s 46th annual season of Messiah will consist of three live performances taking place on December 9, 10, and 11 in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and Basalt. Learn more at aspenchoralsociety.org.