ASPEN CHORAL SOCIETY PRESENTS HANDEL’S MESSIAH

December 11 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$1 – $20

ASPEN CHORAL SOCIETY
PRESENTS HANDEL’S MESSIAH
DECEMBER 11 @ 7:00 PM
SHOW @ 7:00PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM
$15 ADULTS | $5 YOUTH (13-17) | $1 CHILDREN (12 OR UNDER) | $20 DAY OF
SEATED SHOW
Genre: CLASSICAL

The Aspen Choral Society is proud to present its 46th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah.

In addition to this timeless piece, the concert includes new, additional pieces composed by Gerald Cohen specifically for Aspen Choral Society. Please join us for an evening of music to remember!

December 11
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
$1 – $20
https://tacaw.org/calendar/aspen-choral-society/

The Arts Campus at Willits
9705105365
info@tacaw.org
www.tacaw.org

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
(970) 510-5365
tacaw.org
