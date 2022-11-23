ASPEN CHORAL SOCIETY PRESENTS HANDEL’S MESSIAH
December 11 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm$1 – $20
ASPEN CHORAL SOCIETY
PRESENTS HANDEL’S MESSIAH
DECEMBER 11 @ 7:00 PM
SHOW @ 7:00PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM
$15 ADULTS | $5 YOUTH (13-17) | $1 CHILDREN (12 OR UNDER) | $20 DAY OF
SEATED SHOW
Genre: CLASSICAL
The Aspen Choral Society is proud to present its 46th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah.
In addition to this timeless piece, the concert includes new, additional pieces composed by Gerald Cohen specifically for Aspen Choral Society. Please join us for an evening of music to remember!