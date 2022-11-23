ASPEN CHORAL SOCIETY

PRESENTS HANDEL’S MESSIAH

DECEMBER 11 @ 7:00 PM

SHOW @ 7:00PM | DOORS @ 6:30PM

$15 ADULTS | $5 YOUTH (13-17) | $1 CHILDREN (12 OR UNDER) | $20 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW

Genre: CLASSICAL

The Aspen Choral Society is proud to present its 46th annual performance of Handel’s Messiah.

In addition to this timeless piece, the concert includes new, additional pieces composed by Gerald Cohen specifically for Aspen Choral Society. Please join us for an evening of music to remember!