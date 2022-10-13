Aspen Choral Society Fall Fundraiser and Celebration of Virgil Simon

Join Aspen Choral Society in Honoring Virgil Simon, ACS Co-Founder and Benefactor, at our 6th Annual Fall Fundraising Dinner

Saturday, November 5th

Black Saddle Bar & Grille

5:30pm-8:00pm | $150 per person

Sponsor a Table! ($1500, includes 8 tickets)

Aspen Choral Society’s 6th Annual Fall Fundraiser will be held at the Snowmass Club’s Black Saddle Bar & Grille, and will feature a tribute dinner and celebration of ACS’s co-founder and longtime benefactor, Virgil Simon. Musicians and ACS supporters from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond are invited to help honor Simon, a longtime Snowmass resident. ACS will also be unveiling an exciting new project – The Virgil and Jo Simon Archive – with an exclusive sneak preview for those in attendance!

Tickets to this event will help support ACS’s 2022 performances of Handel’s Messiah (for the 46th consecutive year), and ACS’s ongoing mission of improving lives by providing opportunities to create connections and community through singing and experiencing choral music.

Seating is limited and tickets are not available at the door, so buy your tickets now! Tickets must be purchased online in advance at aspenchoralsociety.org. Ticket sales end at 11:30 pm on Sunday, October 30th.