Aspen Center for Environmental Studies: Ashcroft Snowshoe Tour

Explore winter in Aspen on this half-day snowshoe tour in the beautiful and pristine Castle Creek Valley. Your Naturalist guide will share expertise on animal tracking, valley geology, avalanches, birdlife, winter habitats, and sub-alpine ecology. You will explore the historic Ashcroft ghost town and walk through serene spruce and fir forests and open meadows on your way to a gourmet lunch at the spectacular Pine Creek Cookhouse. Call ACES at 970.925.5756 to book!