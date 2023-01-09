Your community connector

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies: Ashcroft Snowshoe Tour

January 9 @ 10:30 am - April 7 @ 2:30 pm

$100

Explore winter in Aspen on this half-day snowshoe tour in the beautiful and pristine Castle Creek Valley. Your Naturalist guide will share expertise on animal tracking, valley geology, avalanches, birdlife, winter habitats, and sub-alpine ecology. You will explore the historic Ashcroft ghost town and walk through serene spruce and fir forests and open meadows on your way to a gourmet lunch at the spectacular Pine Creek Cookhouse. Call ACES at 970.925.5756 to book!

Details

Start:
January 9 @ 10:30 am
End:
April 7 @ 2:30 pm
Cost:
$100
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/ashcroft-snowshoe-tour/

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

Ashcroft Ski Touring Center
11399 Castle Creek Rd
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970.925.5756
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/ashcroft-snowshoe-tour/
