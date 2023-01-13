12th Annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen

Join Aspen’s best party of the year! Ascendigo Blue is the flagship fundraiser for Ascendigo Autism Services, a non-profit with the mission to elevate the autism spectrum by empowering people, inspiring lives and shattering expectations! On February 18th guests will celebrate at the St. Regis Aspen Resort with a “western-chic” inspired theme. Enjoy great food, curated cocktails and a lively auction. A special performance by country-music performers Hayes Carll and Allison Moore will be the highlight of the evening.