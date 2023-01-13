Your community connector

Ascendigo Blue Aspen

February 18 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

12th Annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen
Join Aspen’s best party of the year! Ascendigo Blue is the flagship fundraiser for Ascendigo Autism Services, a non-profit with the mission to elevate the autism spectrum by empowering people, inspiring lives and shattering expectations! On February 18th guests will celebrate at the St. Regis Aspen Resort with a “western-chic” inspired theme. Enjoy great food, curated cocktails and a lively auction. A special performance by country-music performers Hayes Carll and Allison Moore will be the highlight of the evening.

February 18
6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
https://www.ascendigo.org/ascendigo-blue-aspen/

Ascendigo Autism Services
9709273143
cmceleney@ascendigo.org
https://ascendigo.org/
