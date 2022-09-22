ARTS + ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY FORUM

Join us for CBCA Arts + Environmental Sustainability Forum, which will explore the intersection of science, creativity and community action to foster awareness and engagement to combat climate change. Featuring speakers from the Roaring Fork Valley and across Colorado, this Forum will be hosted at TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits), the nation’s first net-zero, all-electric performing arts facility that functions using at or near net-zero energy usage throughout the year. Speakers will be announced soon!

As a nonprofit membership organization, Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) has been advancing Colorado’s creative economy by connecting arts and business for 37 years. This event is part of CBCA’s ongoing Arts + Industry Forum Series, which aims to inspire inclusive dialogue and cultivate partnerships to approach society’s significant challenges. Each forum explores the intersection between the arts and a distinct business sector relevant to Colorado’s economy.

Arts + Industry Forum Series Sponsor: College of Arts & Media – University of Colorado Denver

Forum Sponsor: Great Outdoors Colorado

In-kind Media Partner: Denver Business Journal