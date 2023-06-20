Art Opening at the Library: Landscapes by Patrick Kikut

We are delighted to present the work of Patrick Kikut in the lobby and the central room of the library. Patrick is drawn to the Western landscape the miles and miles of landscapes in between the National Parks and Forest of the West. He will be exhibiting paintings and drawings based on the exploration of the Colorado River during the filming of “A River Out of Time”, presented earlier in the spring by our partner organization, Roaring Fork Conservancy.

Mr. Kikut earned his BFA from the University of Colorado and MFA from University of Montana. He is currently a lecturer at the Department of Visual and Literary Arts at University of Wyoming.

Refreshments will be served.