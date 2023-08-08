Art Base Grab and Go

On the first Saturday of each month, middle school and high school students can pick up a Grab and Go at the Library! Provided through partnership with The Art Base, each kit contains supplies for a fun art project. Instructions (available in English and Spanish) will be included with your kit. Kits will be available in the lobby on a first come, first served basis.

El primer sábado de cada mes, l@s chic@s de la escuela superior media (Middle School) y de la escuela superior (High School) pueden recoger un kit de arte en la biblioteca para llevarlo a casa. Provistos a través de una colaboración con The Art Base, cada kit contiene materiales para un divertido proyecto de arte. Las instrucciones (disponibles en inglés y español) estarán incluidas en tu kit. Estos materiales se encontrarán disponibles en la recepción y serán distribuidos de acuerdo con el orden de llegada de l@s interesad@s.