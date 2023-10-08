Annular Solar Eclipse Community Viewing

JOIN THE ASC TO VIEW THE ANNULAR ECLIPSE!

We are lucky to be in the path to view a partial solar eclipse! At 10:34 on October 14th, the sun will be 83% covered, the maximum for us here in Carbondale.

Join the ASC to view the partial eclipse, hang out, and learn about our solar system with activities!

Find us on the Sopris side of the 3rd Street Center near the Community Oven!

First Contact (Start of eclipse): 9:12 am

Maximum Coverage: 10:34 am

Last Contact (End of eclipse): 12:04 pm

Stay as long or as short as you like!

Solar viewing glasses are provided!