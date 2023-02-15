An Invitation to Walking Meditation, Vibrations and Sound to Soothe the Soul

Join Laura and Bonte Lane for an evening of healing, with a walking meditation on the labyrinth supported by the vibration of sound in a variety of forms from voice to flute to singing bowls and drums. This is an invitation to slow down, to quiet our minds, to relax into the moment, to connect with ourselves and others, to share our joy and grief in community. Come celebrate as we unveil the labyrinth canvas as a resource for this inaugural event hosted at Third Street Center by The Center for Human Flourishing.