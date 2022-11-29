An Introduction to Empowered Healing, Nourishing the Nervous System and the role of Psychedelics

Join holistic nurse Julie DeVilbiss to learn about the foundation of health – that everything is energy, that your spirit integrates your physical body through a nervous system unique to you, and that your regulated nervous system is the doorway to your sustainable healing and personal expansion.

In this presentation you will learn the vitalist approach to health and wellness, how to tap into your body’s innate healing wisdom and how to support and sustain the powerful action of psychedelic medicine.