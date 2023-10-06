Your community connector

An Intimate Evening with Jan & JD

October 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

$25 – $30

JD Martin and Jan Garrett are beloved multi-award-winning singer-songwriters who have been living and creating their original music in the Roaring Fork Valley for DECADES. Both are seasoned performers and creative guides who teach with a twinkle, and inspire by example.
100 songs to choose from! Come and dive into the Heart of Harmony with Jan & JD. This concert will feature some songs you probably haven’t heard in awhile. See you there! Not to be missed. Get tickets now!

Details

Date:
October 21
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Cost:
$25 – $30
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://bit.ly/JanJDconcert

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
