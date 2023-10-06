An Intimate Evening with Jan & JD

JD Martin and Jan Garrett are beloved multi-award-winning singer-songwriters who have been living and creating their original music in the Roaring Fork Valley for DECADES. Both are seasoned performers and creative guides who teach with a twinkle, and inspire by example.

100 songs to choose from! Come and dive into the Heart of Harmony with Jan & JD. This concert will feature some songs you probably haven’t heard in awhile. See you there! Not to be missed. Get tickets now!