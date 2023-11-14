An Intimate Evening with Jan & JD

JD Martin and Jan Garrett are beloved multi-award-winning singer-songwriters who have been living and creating their original music in the Roaring Fork Valley for DECADES. Both are seasoned performers and creative guides who teach with a twinkle, and inspire by example.

Together Jan & JD have recorded 9 albums of original songs, described as “Rich and intelligent, a velvet-hammer wake-up call as satisfying to the soul as it is to the ear. This is music to open the heart and refresh the spirit, songs that dive fearlessly into all of the light and all of the shadow: A feast of musical endorphins.”

100 songs to choose from! Come and dive into the Heart of Harmony with Jan & JD. This concert will feature some songs you probably haven’t heard in awhile. See you there!