An evening with JD Martin and Jan Garrett

We are delighted to welcome Jan Garrett and JD Martin to Third Street Center for one of their first public concerts post Covid-19 lock-down, shutdown, slow down.

Jan & JD are well-known, well-loved local master musicians….multi award winning singer-songwriters whose music is being sung and played (literally) around the world.

Join JD & Jan for an evening exploring the theme “When the empire is falling apart, you gotta Tell a Stronger Story….Sing a More Beautiful Song.”