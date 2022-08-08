Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

An evening with JD Martin and Jan Garrett

August 19 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$25 – $30

We are delighted to welcome Jan Garrett and JD Martin to Third Street Center for one of their first public concerts post Covid-19 lock-down, shutdown, slow down.

Jan & JD are well-known, well-loved local master musicians….multi award winning singer-songwriters whose music is being sung and played (literally) around the world.

Join JD & Jan for an evening exploring the theme “When the empire is falling apart, you gotta Tell a Stronger Story….Sing a More Beautiful Song.”

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
August 19
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
$25 – $30
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://bit.ly/3zcGuae

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
▲Top ▲Top